PEC pass rate falls, JSC rises

Successful students at Rajuk Uttara Model School and College showing 'V' sign after the publication of the JSC and PEC results on Tuesday. -Zahidul Islam

Around 87.90 per cent students came out successful in this year's Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations and its equivalent Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) tests, a 2.07 percentage points up from the previous year's results. Meanwhile, 95.50 percent have passed in the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations while the success rate in its equivalent Ebtedayee tests is 95.96 percent against 97.59 percent and 97.69 percent respectively last year.





The results of this year's PEC, its equivalent Ebtedayee, and JSC and its equivalent JDC were announced on Tuesday. Minister of Education Dipu Moni announced the JSC and JDC results while Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain made public the PEC and Ebtedayee results through separate press briefings at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Earlier, the two ministers and chairmen of the education boards formally handed over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.





A total of 2,400,000 students participated in the JSC and JDC examinations that began on 2 November while 2,900,000 examinees sat for the PEC and Ebtedayee tests which started on 17 November. Dipu Moni said 2,287,271 students passed the JSC and JDC examinations this year -- 56,442 more than the successful candidates in 2018. Of them, 78,429 obtained GPA 5 against 68,095 in the previous year, he said.





The results show that 326,088 PEC candidates have secured GPA-5 this year but only 11,877 Ebtedayee students received the highest grade point. Speaking at the result handover ceremony, the prime minister said the Father of the Nation wanted to build a poverty-free nation through promotion of education.







"An educated nation is necessary to build a poverty-free country. No nation can reach a dignified position without education," she said. Sheikh Hasina congratulated the successful students who passed this year's PEC, JSC, JDC and Ebtedayee examinations.





Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, newly appointed PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, outgoing Secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Sohorab Hossain, PMO Senior Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain and Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.





Leave Your Comments