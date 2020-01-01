Masud Bin Momen new Foreign Secretary

Masud Bin Momen has been appointed for the post of Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh as the country's longest-serving Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque has retired from service. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a notification on Tuesday stating that acting Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will carry out his duties as Foreign Secretary until further orders.





Masud Bin Momen served as Secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the headquarters after serving as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations. He also earlier represented Bangladesh as Ambassador to Japan and Italy.





Masud Bin Momen acquired his bachelor's degree in Economics from Dhaka University. He holds MSS in Economics from the same university and a master's degree in International Relations from Tufts University in the United States, and belongs to the 1985 batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre. He was Director-in-Charge of the Foreign Ministry's United Nations Wing and Foreign Secretary's Office in Dhaka from 1998 to 2001.





He held the post of Director of Poverty Alleviation at Saarc Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal, from 2001 to 2004. Moreover, he was Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, from 2004 to 2006. From 2006 to 2008, he was Director General for Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responsible for issues associated with South Asia, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).





Masud Bin Momen had served as Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Program (WFP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Besides, he served in Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York and Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad holding different capacities. The government appointed Masud Bin Momen as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations on 3rd November 2015.





