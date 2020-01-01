'2020 to be year of restoration of democracy'

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has hoped that the New Year, 2020, will be the year of 'restoration of democracy'. He came up with the optimism while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave in the city on Tuesday, together with leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), marking its founding anniversary. Mirza Fakhrul said, "The outgoing year [2019] was the year of ruination of democracy, snatching people's rights and victory of fascism."







"We always want to think and dream afresh in the New Year, and want to strengthen our organisation to materelaise our dreams. We believe a mass upsurge will take place and we'll be able to restore democracy in the country under the leadership of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal upholding the tradition of student movements," he further said.





Fakhrul said 2018 was the year of destruction of democracy as the ruling party established 'one-party' rule by ruining democracy, the main spirit of the Liberation War.





"Those who struggled for democracy were humiliated this year while our leader Khaleda Zia has been kept in jail. Her jail term has been enhanced, too. Our thousands of leaders and activists were harassed and implicated in false cases. Many journalists in Bangladesh were repressed while the country genuinely fell prey to fascism this year," the BNP leader observed.





Asked about their party's expectation from the upcoming elections to two Dhaka city corporations, he said they think no election can be held in a free and fair manner under the current government and the Election Commission. "Even after that, we've taken the election as a way to reach people and bring our demands to them as we do politics in a democratic way."





Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, will celebrate its 41st founding anniversary today. A discussion will be held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh the same day on the occasion. Besides, JCD will organize a voluntary blood donation program on the ground floor of BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Thursday, marking its founding anniversary.





Leave Your Comments