'US-China trade deal to be signed Jan 15'

US President Donald Trump meets China's President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Japan earlier this year. -Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.





The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with "high level representatives of China" and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase. The deal on the first phase was struck in December. The China-United States trade war is an ongoing economic conflict between the world's two largest national economies, China and the United States.





The prospect of an agreement has sent stock markets to record levels over the festive period and prompted the International Monetary Fund to say that a deal easing trade tensions between the world's two major economic superpowers could persuade its officials to revise up forecasts for global growth in 2020, according to agency. - Reuters





