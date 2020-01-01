A new dawn . . . and on to newer times

Fireworks display over Sydney Harbour as part of New Year 2020 Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. -Agency

The decline of a year, indeed its final sunset, is a reminder of the end of all beauteous things. In those final few seconds when the sun sinks on the horizon on the final evening of the year, it is the present which stands transformed into the past. And that was the twilight we observed yesterday as December drew silently to a close.





But if the present is a passage into the past, it is also a hint of the future --- of new sunlight and new starshine and new lunar beauty. This morning, as we watch the sun rise in the east, it is more than a new day we welcome into our lives. A new dawn symbolizing the advent of a new year and therefore the beginning of a new journey into a new future is the poetry we weave around this dawn.







On this first day of January, hope is stirred anew in our hearts and dreams afresh rise from within the depths of our souls --- all wrapped around our thoughts about our country and about the world beyond our frontiers. It is a day, just a day, and yet replete with expectations, with prayers for the welfare of all humankind. It is New Year's Day, a time to celebrate the joy of sharing which comes of being part of the global fraternity.

Happy New Year!



