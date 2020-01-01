Syrian army deployment on border with Turkey to bring security, peace to Syria









A visiting Iranian official said on Tuesday that the deployment of the Syrian army on the border with Turkey will bring security, peace and stability to Syria, state news agency SANA reported.





Speaking to reporters following his meetings with Syrian officials, Ali Asghar Khaji, an official in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, condemned the U.S. repeated aggression against Syria and Iraq, noting Iranian stance is clear against such "flagrant aggression."





His remarks come two days after the United States launched deadly airstrikes in Iraq on the positions of the country's militia.





Slamming the U.S. presence in Syria, Khaji said there are serious demands for U.S. forces to leave Syria as soon as possible.





Earlier in the day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said 130 truckloads of U.S. military equipment crossed the Syrian-Iraqi border toward the Syrian Democratic Forces, the latest U.S. move to provide military support for the Kurdish forces in Syria.

