Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks 4th worst, Australia’s Canberra tops list









Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka ranked fourth worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday morning.





It had an AQI score of 269 at 10:53am and the air quality was classified as ‘very unhealthy’.





Australia’s Canberra, Germany’s Munich and India’s Delhi occupied the top three slots for cities with worst air with respective scores of 856, 541 and 494.





When the AQI score is between 201 and 300, every city dweller may begin to experience health effects. But when the value is 301 to 500 or more, the air quality is considered hazardous. The city dwellers may begin to experience health warnings of emergency conditions in this case.

