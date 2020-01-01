Syed Muazzem Ali given state guard of honour after namaz-e-janaza









Former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh and immediate-past High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali was given state guard of honour at State guesthouse Padma on Wednesday after his first namaj-e-janaza.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, former Finance Minister AMA Muhith, former Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das, former diplomats and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present there to show respect to late Ali.





Representatives of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed floral wreaths on the coffin of freedom fighter Muazzem Ali.





Members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) also paid last respect to late Muazzem Ali.

His second namaj-e-janaza is scheduled to be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers on Wednesday, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.





He will be buried at Banani Graveyard after his second namaj-e-janaza while his Qulkhawani will be held on Friday, the official said.





Syed Muazzem, 75, passed away on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital while undergoing treatment days after he arrived here from New Delhi ending his five-year stint in India.

