PM opens DITF, announcing light engineering as product of 2020









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the 25th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), announcing the “Light Engineering” as the “Product of the Year” for 2020.





“As a part of export policy, we are declaring “Light Engineering” as the product of 2020 aimed at encouraging the product based export while we are calling for more investment,” she said.





The premier said this while opening the month-long DITF-2020 jointly organised by Commerce Ministry and Export Promotion Bureau at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.





She simultaneously stressed the need for taking appropriate measures to strengthen the light engineering sector and help explore its export potential.





The prime minister said that the light engineering products such as bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, auto-parts, electric and electronics, accumulator battery, solar photovoltaic module and toys have the potential of attracting more investment.





She said importance were earlier given on leather and leather goods, jute and jute goods and other products, adding, “But, this year we are giving importance on the light engineering as it has also huge potential of attracting investment.”





The premier opened the trade fair by cutting ribbon to formally begin it on around 26 acres of land at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.





She later visited different stalls and pavilion including the “Bangabandhu Pavilion” installed at the venue for presenting the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the celebration of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce Ministry Tofail Ahmed, Secretary of the ministry Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim and Vice Chairman of Export Processing Bureau (EPB), Fatima Yasmin, spoke on the occasion.





Around 483 stalls and pavilions, including premium, foreign and mini foreign pavilions, have been set up in the fair venue.





The fair will be open to visitors from 10:00am to 9:30pm. The entry fee for adults is Tk 40 and Tk 20 for minors.





Traders from over 21 countries, including India, Bhutan, Pakistan, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nepal, Japan, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong and Arab Emirates are taking part in the fair.





Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for stopping dependency on one or two products for export and said, “We are giving special focus on producing much more products considering the demand of the local and neighbouring countries’ market to increase number of export items.”





Describing leather and leather goods, products of shoe industries, light engineering and plastic as the four highly potential sectors for boosting export, the premier said she believed that the commerce ministry’s project ‘Export Competitiveness for Jobs’ will create scope for the sectors to increase export.





She said her government has been attaching special priorities to the four sectors alongside the Information Communication Technology (ICT).





In this perspective, the prime minister put stress on ICT, saying that the ICT sector would much contribute to Bangladesh’s economy if the digital devices are produced largely as the world now depends on technology.





She added: “I believe ICT will be the largest sector for us in the future and we will be able to earn huge foreign currency by exporting its products. So, we have taken measures such as imparting training, setting high tech parks, and creating manpower to give the sector a strong footing.”





She called for more local and foreign investment in jute and jute products describing it as environment friendly as the people are now attaching priority to protecting the environment while the world is now facing the impact of climate change.





In this context, she said, “We want more investment in this sector. If the private sector, local and foreign investors show interest in investing in the sector, we will provide them every necessary support.”





Noting that arrangement of the fair is very important for expanding the trade and businesses of Bangladesh in the world, she said, “We are arranging the trade fair for the 25th time after successful completion of its 24th edition.”





Alongside these sectors, Sheikh Hasina said her government has given priority to the production of agro-processed and handloom items to expand the export basket, adding, “We are giving special attention to the sectors due to having their potential in terms of export.”

