7 Bangladeshi youths return after serving jail term in India





Seven Bangladeshi young men returned home from India through the Benapole land port on Wednesday night after spending two years in jail.





Police did not disclose their identities.





Khorshed Alam, officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration police, said that they were lured to Kerala with promises of good jobs about two and a half years ago.





Later, Indian police arrested them for not having any valid documents and produced them before a court which sentenced them to jail.





After serving their jail term, the Indian immigration police handed them over to Benapole immigration police through Benapole checkpost at night.





Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police Station, said the youths were handed over to their parents around 8:30pm.













Leave Your Comments