Physical constraint couldn’t deter Jashore girl to score GPA 5 in PEC









Physical limitations could not stop Litun Jira of Jashore’s Manirampur upazila from pursuing studies. The girl, born without limbs, wrote with her mouth and cleared this year’s Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination with flying colours.





She is among 326,088 candidates who secured GPA 5 or A+ in PEC.





Litun Jira, daughter of Habibur Rahman and Jahanara Begum of Sheikhpara Khanpur village in the upazila, participated in the exam from Khanpur Government Primary School.





Her physical disability was the cause of concern for her parents who struggled to find ways to bring her up like other children. “We were worried for her future,” Jahanara explained. “But her merit, hard work and success have given rise to new hopes.”





Litun wants to become independent after completing her studies and leading a life without depending on others.





To make her dream come true, she started writing with her mouth. Although things were not easy in the beginning, the girl continued her studies braving all odds.





Sajeda Khatun, headmistress of Khanpur Government Primary School, said she had hardly seen any meritorious student like Litun Jira.





“She also does better in the cultural activities,” she said. “Her indomitable spirit and hard work are paying off.”

