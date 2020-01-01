Refat murder trial opens









A Barguna court has opened trials of 10 people in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif, setting Jan 8 for witnesses to testify in one of the most closely-watched cases in recent times.





Refat’s wife Aysha Siddika Minny is one of the suspects.





Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.





The case took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of playing a role in the killing.





