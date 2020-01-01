Planned to resolve 5-6 lakh pending cases in 2020: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said the government has planned to reduce the backlog of around 37 lakh cases by 5-6 lakh in the New Year.

“Our aim will be to resolve 5-6 lakh of the pending cases this year. An initiative has been taken to increase the manpower of trial courts to this end,” he said while talking to reporters after inaugurating a basic training workshop for assistant judges at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

The minister said the plan to reduce the backlog of cases is not an unrealistic one. “We’ll try…”

Describing the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) system as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s epoch-making initiative, he laid emphasis on widely using the system and urged judges to apply it in criminal cases that are eligible for mediation.

Anisul also called upon judges to work sincerely so that people get justice quickly and easily.

JATI Director General Justice Khondker Musa Khaled, and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Md Golam Sarwar were also present on the occasion.