New Year reveler killed in city road crash

A motorcyclist was killed and his friend suffered injuries in a road crash in the city’s Madhiya Badda area while celebrating the New Year early Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Nayan Mollah, 23, son of late Abdul Malek, hailing from Munshiganj district, while the injured as Sohel, 25, an egg trader.

Nayan, an employee of a cable TV service provider, was a resident of Molla Bari in Rampura area.

Nayan lost control over his bike and hit a road island around 4am while taking a U-turn in front of Madhiya Badda Buddhist temple, said sub-inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp.

He said both Nayan and Sohel were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors pronounced Nayan dead around 5:15am.

Nayan’s sister Rabeya said the two friends went out of home at midnight to celebrate the New Year, and Nayan was driving the bike.