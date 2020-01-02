Diner Sheshe 02.01.2020

"My father was a farmer back home in our village, with a small piece of land. We led a simple life, but our financial conditions weren't good -- I had to stop studying after the 10th grade because we couldn't afford it. My brother was working in Delhi when I decided to move here too.





I was 18 at the time and had two jobs -- I began working as a newspaper boy and as a security guard. We didn't have a house, so we used to sleep on the footpath in Vasant Vihar Market -- we used to keep all our stuff on the roof of one of the shops. We used to even cook all our meals there.





Every morning, I'd wake up at 3:30 AM, and work for 15-16 hours. I did that for 6 years -- I did it because I had no choice, and eventually got used to that tough life. Over time, I became a distributor for newspapers in nearby areas -- that's when I was able to save enough and move into a chawl. It was then that I got married and had a baby boy, Aryan!





When I was young, we barely had 20 Rupees for my school fees, but I knew from day one, that I wanted to give Aryan the best education possible. I used to see all these children of VIP's going to private schools, and decided that my son would too. So we scrimped and saved -- we decided to continue living in the slum, because we could only afford one of two things: a better home or a better education for Aryan.





We're still living in the same chawl, but someday I hope we can have a house of our own. A lot of people ask me what my dreams are, now that my son is doing so well -- but the thing is, I don't have any. I only want him to achieve all that he wants -- his dream is my dream, and I'm just here to cheer him on until he reaches the stars!"

