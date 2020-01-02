Published:  12:04 AM, 02 January 2020

Diner Sheshe 02.01.2020

Diner Sheshe 02.01.2020
"My father was a farmer back home in our village, with a small piece of land. We led a simple life, but our financial conditions weren't good -- I had to stop studying after the 10th grade because we couldn't afford it. My brother was working in Delhi when I decided to move here too.

I was 18 at the time and had two jobs -- I began working as a newspaper boy and as a security guard. We didn't have a house, so we used to sleep on the footpath in Vasant Vihar Market -- we used to keep all our stuff on the roof of one of the shops. We used to even cook all our meals there.

Every morning, I'd wake up at 3:30 AM, and work for 15-16 hours. I did that for 6 years -- I did it because I had no choice, and eventually got used to that tough life. Over time, I became a distributor for newspapers in nearby areas -- that's when I was able to save enough and move into a chawl. It was then that I got married and had a baby boy, Aryan!

When I was young, we barely had 20 Rupees for my school fees, but I knew from day one, that I wanted to give Aryan the best education possible. I used to see all these children of VIP's going to private schools, and decided that my son would too. So we scrimped and saved -- we decided to continue living in the slum, because we could only afford one of two things: a better home or a better education for Aryan.

We're still living in the same chawl, but someday I hope we can have a house of our own. A lot of people ask me what my dreams are, now that my son is doing so well -- but the thing is, I don't have any. I only want him to achieve all that he wants -- his dream is my dream, and I'm just here to cheer him on until he reaches the stars!"
Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »