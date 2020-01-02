Textbook Festival celebrated in Rangpur

Borhanuddin Upazila Chairman Abul Kalam Azad, UNO Bashir Ali and other officials standing in queues along with students of Bohranuddin Government High School marking the National Textbook Festival at in Bhola on Wednesday. -AA

The "Textbook Festival Day-2020" was celebrated with distribution of over 3.95-crore pieces of new textbooks among 54.88-lakh primary and secondary-level students on the first day of New Year in Rangpur division.





Officials concerned said students received new textbooks at colorful functions held in the primary and secondary-level educational institutions amid huge festivities, enthusiasm and fanfare in all eight districts of the division.





In Rangpur city, the Divisional Office of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education organized the main function of the book distribution on Rangpur Zila School ground, reports BSS. Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam inaugurated the festival by distributing new textbooks among the students as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan in the chair.







Rangpur Regional Director for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Professor Dr AKM Sirajul Islam, Divisional Deputy Director for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Md Akhteruzzaman and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Shukria Pervin were present as special guests.





The Divisional Office of the Directorate of Primary Education arranged book distribution functions at Radhaballav Government Primary School (GPS) and Dhap Chikleybhita GPS in the city with Acting Divisional Deputy Director Khondker Md Iqbal Hossain in the chair. Similarly, the Deputy Commissioners, District and Upazila Secondary Education and Primary Education Officers and Upazila Nirbahi Officers inaugurated the festival in other seven district and 58 upazila headquarters of the division.





Professor Dr AKM Sirajul Islam said a total of 2, 04, 81,434 books were distributed among 14, 18,844 secondary-level students in the division. Three lakh 35 thousand and 687 Dakhil-level students received 51, 9,465 books and 4, 10,014 Ebtedayee-level students got 29, 14,438 books.





Six lakh 19 thousand and 414 new textbooks were distributed among 46, 881 SSC Vocational-level students and 56,250 books among 3,785 Dakhil Vocational- level students. Besides, 2, 57,712 books were distributed among 48,986 SSC Technical and SSC Dakhil-level students. Khondker Iqbal Hossain said 100, 74,862 new textbooks were distributed among 32, 24,614 primary-level students of Rangpur division.





Class-seven student Shakil Rahman Shihab of Rangpur Shishu Niketon School expressed overwhelming happiness and cheerfulness. "I am happy after getting the full set of new textbooks on the very first day of the New Year-2020," said class-seven student Mohaimenul Islam of the same school.





