Ex Nissan boss Ghosn faces extradition

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he had fled to Lebanon to escape a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he believed he would not get a fair trial. Ghosn, who faces four charges, including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East, denies the allegations against him.





His stunning escape from Japan makes him join the ranks of other former or current corporate executives with pending extradition requests by foreign countries.





Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is on the run from Malaysian and US authorities. He is alleged to be the mastermind behind the siphoning of billions of dollars from a Malaysia state fund. Low has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over the alleged theft of US$4.5 billion from the 1MDB fund, set up by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Low has denied wrongdoing and his whereabouts are unknown. He has been granted asylum in a third country, his spokesman has said, declining to identify the country.





Malaysian officials have said Low was believed to be hiding out in China. Malaysian police in November said Low had tried to purchase properties in Cyprus under a different name. The chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Dec 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading a bank about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran. She has been under house arrest since.





Meng, 47, denies the charges and maintains she is innocent, while the United States is requesting her extradition. Meng's legal team contested her extradition in Canadian court, arguing that the United States is using it for economic and political gain. An extradition hearing will begin on Jan 20 in a federal court in Vancouver.





Winterkorn was indicted in March 2018 on four felony charges in connection with VW's diesel emissions scandal. US prosecutors in Detroit issued a warrant for his arrest in May 2018, but Germany-based Mr Winterkorn is unlikely to face the charges as Germany does not extradite its citizens to the United States. Winterkorn, 72, was indicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.







Known for his authoritarian management style, he was at the helm of the German carmaker from 2007 until his ouster in 2015. VW in September 2015 disclosed it had cheated on emissions tests for at least six years using secret software. The disclosure damaged the company's reputation around the world and forced VW to spend more than US$25 billion (S$34 billion) in the United States to settle claims.







The Indian tycoon faces fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Indian authorities have charged Mallya with financial crimes and allege he took out US$1.4 billion in loans for Kingfisher from Indian banks which he had no intention of repaying. Mallya, 64, has denied all wrongdoing and argued the case against him was politically motivated.





