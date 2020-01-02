Fire kills animals at zoo in western Germany

Firefighters stand in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo, in Krefeld, Germnay, Wednesday. A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the new year, authorities said. -AP

A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the new year, authorities said. They did not comment on local media reports that the fire was started by celebratory fireworks.





The Krefeld zoo near the Dutch border said the entire ape house burned down and all the animals inside are dead. The dpa news agency, quoting officials, said the dead animals included chimpanzees, orangutans and two gorillas, as well as fruit bats and birds.





The zoo said the nearby Gorilla Garden didn't go up in flames, however. Gorilla Kidogo and his family are alive, the zoo wrote on Facebook early Wednesday. "An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight." the zoo said. "Our ape building burned down to the foundation."





Both the zoo and the city said that they didn't know the cause of the fire and that police are investigating. Officials would not confirm reports by local media that New Year's fireworks could have caused the blaze. The zoo will remain closed on Wednesday.





Mogo Zoo houses Australia's largest collection of primates, along with zebras, rhinos and giraffes. Yet when it was right in the line of a bushfire, the keepers managed to protect all 200 animals from harm.





While most were sheltered at the site, monkeys, pandas and even a tiger were temporary lodgers at one keeper's home. On Tuesday, an evacuation order was made for the New South Wales area where the zoo is located, but staff decided to stay to protect their animals.





Zoo director Chad Staples said the situation had been "apocalyptic" and that it "felt like Armageddon" He said the zoo only survived because there'd been a precise plan in place: first the zoo keepers moved everything flammable from the area and then turned to the animals themselves.





