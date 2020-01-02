Emirates carries 58m passengers in 2019 as capacity shrinks





Emirates airline carried around 58 million passengers in 2019, down one million people (or 1.7 per cent) from 2018 when it carried 59 million passengers, as operations shrunk.





The Dubai-based airline said on Tuesday it operated over 3,500 flights on average per week, or over 186,000 flights in 2019. This is down from the nearly 3,700 flights a week in 2018 (or total of 192,000 flights in the year) as Emirates had to cut down operations during the 45-day closure of one of the two runways at Dubai International Airport.





In April and May, multiple airlines operating at Dubai's main airport had to trim their capacity as a result of the runway closure. Emirates earlier acknowledged the impact of this, saying that the closure hurt its revenues, especially as it came during the busy Easter period.





In its statement on Tuesday, Emirates said 2019 was "a year of recalibration" in terms of its fleet and network plans. In February, Emirates cut its order for Airbus' A380 aircraft, forcing the European plane manufacturer to end the production of A380s altogether.







--AP, Dubai



Leave Your Comments