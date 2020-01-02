Modern building for BIMSTEC Secretariat on cards

BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at Segunbagicha on Tuesday. -AA

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said the government of Bangladesh will construct a multi-storied modern building for the BIMSTEC Secretariat. The new building will be constructed at the present location of the Secretariat at Gulshan in the capital.







Shahriar said this when BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam called on him at Segunbagicha on Tuesday. Shahidul Islam, an officer of Bangladesh Foreign Service, was nominated by the government to serve as the Secretary General of BIMSTEC for three years.







The permanent Secretariat of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was established in Gulshan, Dhaka in 2014. The 4th BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in 2018 decided to increase the number of directors of the BIMSTEC Secretariat to seven from existing three. Bangladesh as the host country of the BIMSTEC Secretariat has agreed to provide additional office space to cope with the expansion of the Secretariat.





The Secretary General welcomed the decision of the government of Bangladesh to provide larger office building for the BIMSTEC Secretariat. He also appreciated the contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in mainstreaming sustainable development in the activities of BIMSTEC.







The Secretary General thanked Bangladesh for leading two important sectors of BIMSTEC cooperation, namely trade and investment and climate change. He also encouraged Bangladesh to play a more proactive role in completing the ongoing BIMSTEC FTA negotiations.





The State Minister said that Bangladesh will host more BIMSTEC related meetings and events in order to generate momentum in all important areas of cooperation. He assured the Secretary General of government's continued support for regional cooperation under the umbrella of BIMSTEC.

