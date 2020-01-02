Closing ceremony of PGDipHET held at BUP

Guests and pariticapants pose for a photo during the closing ceremony of PGDipHET on Wednesday. -AA

The closing ceremony of "Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education Teaching (PGDipHET) of the 1st Batch-2019 was held on the campus Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Wednesday.







The vision of the post graduate diploma is to transform the potential young faculty members into a creative professional community in the context of 21st century.







The event was organized by the Office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) of BUP. The program started from 01 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 with the guidance of internal and external instructors.





