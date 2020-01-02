'Media Workers Bill to be placed in Cabinet soon'

Hasan Mahmud

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the 'Media Workers Bill' will be placed in the Cabinet very soon. "It's in the Law Ministry for vetting and will soon be placed at the Cabinet," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat, reports UNB.







Referring to the illegal direct-to-home (DTH) downlink services, the minister said the mobile court drive against them began from January 1, reports UNB. "Letters have been sent to the deputy commissioners concerned for taking necessary steps in this regard," he said.







The expansion of transmission work between Bangladesh and India will start this month, the minister added. Transmission of Bangladesh Betar will start in India this month, Hasan said, adding that state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) started transmitting programmes in India from September 2 last year. "Many steps have been taken to bring discipline to the broadcasting sector of Bangladesh," he said.





Some of the initiatives are - stopping the airing of Bangladeshi advertisements in foreign channels, fixing serial of television channels, taking government permission before dubbing foreign soap operas in Bangla. "A committee has been formed which gives permission to broadcast foreign soap opera," said the minister.







While responding to questions on online news portal registration, he said: "Everything have been finalised. We're yet to receive report from the Home Ministry. After this, we'll start registering news portal."

Leave Your Comments