Climate change, Brexit biggest challenges EU to face in 2020

December served up a warning of the massive challenges ahead for the European Union. Freak storms wreaked havoc on parts of southern Europe, showing how the impact of extreme weather will drive the bloc's thinking and climate change policy over the coming years. The EU has already said it wants to spend effort and money to remain the global driver of measures to fight climate change.





The United States also threatened sanctions against companies working on a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, again showing that the trans-Atlantic alliance between EU nations and the U.S. stands for less and less in the age of power politics.





And across the Channel, a rare December election in Britain brought Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson a solid majority to back up his efforts to "get Brexit done." As things stand, Britain on Jan. 31 is scheduled to become the first nation ever to leave the EU.





All these challenges will need a strong coordinated response from the EU's soon-to-be 27 nations if they want to live up to their goal of having a bigger global impact. "Europe must raise its voice more strongly in the world," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her New Year's message.





Yet as time goes by, such European messages have become ever more plaintive and homegrown issues demand attention. EU headquarters in Brussels, looking ahead to 2020, is now beset by tireless bickering over a fraction of the 1% of gross national income that the nations are supposed to spend on the EU during the bloc's 2021-2027 budget period.





As populism in Europe has turned the EU and its perceived elites into a pet target, national leaders are wary of being seen by voters as too generous toward Brussels.





EU Parliament President David Sassoli stressed the need for a budget deal "as quickly as possible in order to avoid delays in implementing the Union's policies and programs."





Many, however, fear the year 2020 will get partly wasted on intricate EU budgetary maneuvering. That would leave the EU for all its mighty trading bloc, aid spending and diplomatic footprint - still hitting well below its weight when it comes to global issues.





"Europeans are in danger of becoming hapless playthings in a tussle for pre-eminence between China, Russia, and the United States," wrote former Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt and Mark Leonard in a sobering account for the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.





--AP, Brussels



Leave Your Comments