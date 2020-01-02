A Prime Minister and a politician who lived by principles

Inder Kumar Gujral





Inder Kumar Gujral, or I K Gujral as the world knew him, was a rare gentleman politician who became an "accidental" prime minister for less than a year but carved a legacy for himself in government and foreign policy circles for his principled stands and his accommodative outreach to India's smaller neighbors.







His eponymous policy, known as the "Gujral Doctrine", was derided at that time by many critics for being 'soft', but is being invoked today, on the occasion of his birth centenary, particularly because the 'hard' policies of the present government have not given India the outcomes it expected.







I travelled extensively with Gujral, both within the country but mostly abroad, from Dhaka to Tehran, from Kathmandu to Moscow, and got to see, first hand, his foreign policy vision at play during the short time he was Prime Minister and, before that, as Foreign Minister under Prime Ministers V P Singh (1989-90) and H D Deve Gowda (1996-97), whom he succeeded. Gujral left office in March 1998, after only 11 months as head of a non-Congress, non-BJP coalition government, saying "I had the satisfaction that India's relations with all its neighbors were not only very healthy but also, to a large extent, the elements of mistrust and suspicion had evaporated."





One of the things that Gujral was fond of telling his audience during his international tours was India's inborn democratic spirit. Unlike many countries where the will of the people was not respected and autocrats overturned popular verdicts, often with the help of the army, or delayed results of elections, he would say Indian politicians and people always respected the verdict of the ballot box - irrespective of the result.







"We might be a chaotic and contentious democracy, but once the election results are declared, everyone respects the verdict, and there has always been a quick and seamless transition of power. That is the strength of our democracy," Gujral would say.





The Gujral Doctrine, which invited both acclaim and scorn, simply meant - in his own words - "more accommodation for the smaller countries that were a part of SAARC". It implied India would not seek reciprocity from Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, with the rationale being, "since we had to face two hostile neighbors to the north and the west, we had to be at 'total peace' with all the other immediate neighbors, in order to contain Pakistan's and China's influence in the region".





A man with little stomach for manipulative politics and Machiavellian tactics, Gujral was chosen as a consensus Prime Minister in an era of patchwork coalition governments because he was seen as non-controversial, was without ambition and possibly could be turfed whenever it suited the coalition partners. His government, from April 1997 to March 1998, was destined not to last as it was caught in a time of shifting alliances and ideological churnings between a declining Congress and an ascendant BJP.





It was the Congress, under the late Sitaram Kesri, that pulled down Gujral's United Front government in for his refusal to drop the DMK, the Tamil nationalist party, from his cabinet, on the specious plea that it was indicted by an inquiry commission for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in May 1991 - when actually there was "no direct evidence of the involvement of any particular leader of the DMK, let alone any minister" in it.





Former President Pranab Mukherjee, in his autobiography, said later of Gujral: "Despite the fact that he led a motley coalition precarious from the start, he refused to yield to the Congress demand. A man of principle, Gujral insisted that the investigations into the case of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination would continue. He refused to play into the hands of the Congress and left the office of the Prime Minister with his head held high." Incidentally, the DMK has remained aligned with the Congress even 21 years later!





Gujral, as external affairs minister in the Deve Gowda government, was instrumental in the signing of the landmark Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh in December 1996. The treaty had come under stress because of the acute water crisis for which Bangladesh, as the lower riparian country, was facing major problems in the summer months. Gujral decided to visit Dhaka to iron out the issues and cleverly took a delegation of MPs - mostly from West Bengal, which was refusing to release more water from the Farakka barrage - to understand Dhaka's point of view.







As the 'Bengals' share a common culinary culture, particularly love for the hilsa fish, Hasina evocatively told the Indian visitors in folksy language that if Bangladesh rivers were water starved there would be no fish for Bengalis in India either as hilsa was a major Bangladeshi export. The message went home and India promised to release more water from the Farakka Barrage which was constructed in 1962 to save Kolkata port, but reduced water flow to the Padma in Bangladesh.





Gujral was a conciliator by nature, not confrontationist. He believed that much more could be achieved by being consultative than crossing swords and indulging in muscular, hard-power politics - though never at the cost of the country's interest. Two instances that exemplified his personality come to mind: One, soon after Deve Gowda became Prime Minister in May 1996, after the fall of the first BJP-led 13-day government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he called Gujral to his office and asked him "about the advisability of conducting the 'nuclear test' ".







In his autobiography, Gujral said "I counselled him to delay such a decision..." as he thought a coalition government would not be able to withstand the "adverse world reaction that would follow" and that the matter would be "unbearable for our economy and social infrastructure". At the same time, he held his ground on the Comprehensive (Nuclear) Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), to sign which India was under tremendous pressure, calling it a "discriminatory treaty." He told President Bill Clinton in 1997: "India is surrounded by nuclear weapons, including those of China. Would you, Mr President, sign such a deal, if you were in my position?"





But Gujral's most-quoted putdown is what he said after Britain sought to insinuate itself into the India-Pakistan dynamic over Kashmir propounding that it was its "historical responsibility.... to resolve the dispute." This went against India's long-standing position against any third-party mediation. Asked by a reporter what he thought of Britain's suggestion, Gujral famously retorted: "We are a big country and we do not like a third-rate has-been power to talk down to us." The message went home and Britain backed off.





After his government fell, Gujral was happy to retire from active politics, despite offers of a Congress ticket from Sonia Gandhi for the September-October 1999 general elections. Gujral's reply was typical of the man: "I decided that having held the position of the Prime Minister of India, I must refrain from switching parties and call it a day, gracefully." A lesson, perhaps, in political morality for today's power-grab politicians!





