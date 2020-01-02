Placating 'Star Wars' fans

Star Wars fans haven't been too happy about the lack of screen time for Kelly Marie Tran's character Rose Tico in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.





They've been protesting the film with the hashtag campaign #RoseTico-DeservedBetter, spearheaded by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. Jon's offered to direct a 'Star Wars' series about Tico if Disney Plus were to get on board. Now, as per People, Chris Terrio, who co-wrote the film with director J.J.





Abrams, explained why in the film, Rose was mostly at the base, without many lines. Insisting that he and Abrams "adore" Kelly, Chris told Awards Daily that the character's role was originally more significant, but the team ran into post-production difficulties making the Tico-Leia scenes believable.







"We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base who was with Leia. […] Leia and Rose were working together … As the process evolved, a few scenes we'd written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we'd hoped for," Chris told Awards Daily.





Leave Your Comments