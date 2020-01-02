Jaya delighted to work with Atanu Ghosh





Jaya Ahsan is once again mesmerizing audiences with her stellar acting in AtanuGhosh directed 'Robibaar' opposite ProsenjitChatterjee. Since its release last Friday, social media is showering praise on the 'Robibaar' team. While some are floored by the fresh pair of Prosenjit and Jaya's on-screen chemistry others are overwhelmed by the film's treatment, reports Times Of India.







Jaya has worked with almost all the celebrated directors such as including KaushikGanguly, Srijit Mukherjee, ArindamSil, AtanuGhosh, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, IndranilRoychoudhury, BirsaDasgupta and SoukaryaGhosal, among others.





And now, after working with AtanuGhosh in two of his films 'BiniSutoy' and 'Robibaar', Jaya is more than happy about the association.





"Both the films I have done with AtanuGhosh, 'Robibaar' and 'BiniSutoy', have been completely cathartic, and an almost detoxifying experience, for me. Look, we artistes are even bolder than strippers, in the sense that we lay bare our minds and pour out all our emotions while portraying a role.





I have never cried with the help of glycerin on-screen and that's not possible without total emotional honesty. But then, those roles are also rare, where you can pour your heart out, and AtanuGhosh has offered me two such stellar roles," explains the acting powerhouse actress. Jaya further adds:







"The more I say about my character SraboniBaruah, the less it is. I never knew that people live their lives like this too, before doing this film. How did you prepare for Sayoni's role in 'Robibaar'? As an actor, I always try to get inside the mind of the character, and read the script thoroughly, much before the shooting commences. This time, Atanu made my job easier by reading the script over and over again, before we began shooting."









Leave Your Comments