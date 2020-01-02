Jacqueline searching for ticket to Hollywood





Until 'Quantico' came her way in 2015 and served as the catalyst that expedited her journey to global success, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was only one among a lot of equally lionized female actors in Bollywood. With her journey proving how crucial a noteworthy Hollywood offering can be in propelling one to become a household name across the world, several Bollywood folk are on the lookout for their ticket to global fame. Most recently, we hear that Jacqueline Fernandez has turned down eight offers from desi filmmakers to explore her luck on international turf.







"After her recent Bollywood releases, 'Race 3' and 'Judwaa 2', Jacqueline became mindful of what she was investing her time in. She is looking for better stories, regardless of the language. She is focusing on international films, and has even let go of Bollywood offerings that could have seen her as the leading lady," says a source close to the actor, who had also invested a fair part of 2019 taking acting classes at Los Angeles's Ivana Chubbuck Studio, where the likes of Charlize Theron, James Franco, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot and Gerard Butler, have trained.





We're told that following the actor's 2015 British thriller, Definition of Fear, she has been getting a fair share of offers from Hollywood, some of which are materializing. We suppose that's precisely why Fernandez has been spending more time in Los Angeles than in Mumbai.

