Festivals grabbed attention in 2019

With the slogan 'Aesthetic movies, thoughtful viewers, enlightened society', the 17th edition of Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) was held at the different venues in the capital from January 10 to 18. Organized by Rainbow Film Society, the 17th DIFF screened 220 films from 72 countries during the nine-day event. The 17th DIFF screened the selected films under the categories of Asian Competition, Retrospective, Bangladesh Panorama, and Cinema of the World, Children's Films, Spiritual Films, Women Filmmakers, Short and Independent Films, reports UNB.





5th edition of 'Bangla KhayalUtsab'

Beginning at 5:30pm on January 31, the fifth edition of 'Bangla KhayalUtsab' continued till 8:45am on February 1. The festival was sponsored by Ispahani Tea Ltd.





About 145 artistes took part in the event, where 45 artistes performed solo and 100 artistes performed in 10 groups. As a part of the special attraction, 200 child artistes took part in the inauguration of the festival.

33rd edition of 'JatiyaKobitaUtsab'





The two-day 33rd edition of 'JatityaKobitaUtsab' (National Poetry Festivl), organized by the JatiyoKobitaParishad, was held on February 2 to 3 on the premise of Dhaka University (DU) campus in the capital.Poet AsadChowdhury inaugurated the festival on the DU premises. Poet HabibullahSiraji was honored at the festival for his contribution to the poetry.

Dhaka-Delhi Theatre Festival





To celebrate the journey of 36 years, popular theatre troupe MohakalNatyaSampradayorganised a five-day theatre festival titled 'Dhaka-Delhi Theatre Festival' from February 26 to 30. The festival took place every day at 7pm at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in SegunBagicha of the capital.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was attended by Education Minister DrDipuMoni as chief guest. During the five-day festival, Living Opera Theatre from Delhi staged one of its plays. Besides, local troupes LokoNatyadal, NatyaTeertha, Theatre and host troupe MohakalNatyaSampraday brought their plays on the stage as part of the festival.





12th Int'l Children's Film Fest

The 12th edition of the 'International Children's Film Festival', organized by Children's Film Society Bangladesh (CFS), was held from March 2 to 8 at the Central Public Library premises yesterday.

National Professor Anisuzzaman formally inaugurated the week-long festival, while Information Minister DrHasanMahmood was present as the chief guest on the occasion

After the inauguration, Indian film 'Five Rupees and Bangladeshi film 'Captain Kathal in Baaperrasta: The Wrong Road' were screened.





Children's Film Society Bangladesh has been organizing the festival since 2008. It is one of the biggest film festivals in Bangladesh and also the only international film festival dedicated to children.

10th edition of Satyen Sen Gano sangeet Utsab

The 10th edition of SatyenSenGanosangeetUtsab was held from March 28 to 30 in the capital.





Udichi, a prominent cultural organization of the country organized the three-day event as their regular cultural program. The theme for this year's celebration was 'SomoyerBhrantiteTolo Na, Loraita Kokhonoi Bhulona'.

The organizational session of the council was held on the first and second day, while the new committee for the next two years was announced on the final day.





On the inaugural day, a competition of Ganosangeet was held as part of the SatyenSen Chorus Song Festival. Besides, 'Ranesh Das Gupta Jatiya Granthapath Pratijagita' awards were handed over to the awardees. Ranesh was one of the key founders of Udichi.

5-day 'Shatorajoni Natyamela'





The five-day theatre festival 'ShatorajoniNatyamela', organised by NatyaTeertha, was held from May 1 to 5 on the premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital.

Five local troupes among those three are outside of Dhaka, participated in the five-day festival.

ShilpiSangha President ShahidulAlamSachchu was bestowed with 'Natyabondhu' award conferred by host troupe in the inaugural ceremony.





'Bangladesh International Theatre Festival'





The weeklong 'Bangladesh International Theatre Festival' was held on the premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital from June 20 to 27.





Aiming to promote and expand the theatrical productions worldwide, Cultural Ministry, in association with BSA and International Theatre Unit, organized the festival. Besides, the event was supported by Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.



