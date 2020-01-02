Bangabandhu Gold Cup draw on Saturday

BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy seen during the federation executive committee's meeting held at BFF board room on Wednesday. -BFF

The logo unveiling and draw ceremony of the prestigious Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament is all set to take place on Saturday in the capital.





The decision was taken at a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive committee's meeting held on Wednesday at BFF board room with its president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin in the chair.





The Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament will begin on January 15 at Bangabandhu National Stadium with the participation of six national clubs of the country.





The meeting took the decision to nominate BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy as organizing committee's chairman of the tournament and also decided to form nine sub committees of the meet.

