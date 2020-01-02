Ruman in World Archery's Athlete of the Year shortlist

Famed Bangladeshi archer Ruman Shana (R) with head coach Martin Frederick. -Collected

Bangladesh's premier archer Mohammad Ruman Shana has been shortlisted for World Archery's 2019 Athlete of the Year award by the sport's governing body while Bangladesh archery head coach Martin Frederick has been shortlisted among the Coach of the Year.





Country's ace archer Ruman also made the shortlist for the Breakthrough Archer of the Year along with James Lutz of USA, An San of Korea, Valentina Acosta of Colombia, Anders Faugstad of Norway and Alexis Ruiz of USA.





The nominees for World Archery's 2019 Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 31 December 2019. A public vote will be open throughout January 2020 and the winners of the awards will be announced during the Indoor Archery World Series Finals on 8 February.





Nominees include five-time Hyundai Archery World Cup Champions Brady Ellison and Sara Lopez, World Archery Champions James Lutz and Lei Chien-Ying, and impressive newcomers Alexis Ruiz and An San.





Mete Gazoz, Yasemin Anagoz, Mike Schloesser, Sara Lopez, Kevin Mather, Merve Nur Eroglu and Goktug Ergin won the awards in 2018. The 2019 Athlete of the Year awards for recurve men, recurve women, compound men, compound women, para men and para women will be decided by a combination of a public vote and expert panels. Awards for the coach, breakthrough archer and the new judge of the year will be chosen by expert panels. The public vote will open on 1 January and close at midnight CET on 31 January 2020.





The year 2019 belonged to Ruman Shana. He made Bangladesh proud several times last year. Shana led from the front as Bangladesh scripted history by capturing all 10 gold medals for the country in the all 10 team and individual archery events in the 13th South Asian Games.





He brought a memorable moment for the country when he became the first archer from Bangladesh to qualify a place to the Olympic Games when he beat two-time world champion Kim Woojin in the fourth round of the 2019 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.





Shana began last year promisingly. He claimed silver in Asia Cup Archery in Bangkok in March. He then not only booked direct Olympic berth in Tokyo Olympic Games in the World Archery Championships in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands but also reached semifinal in the tournament which really stunned the world.







He also impressed in Asia Cup ranking in Philippine by grabbing gold medal. But the success in the SA Games hogged the limelight most. He bagged 14 medals overall throughout the year.





