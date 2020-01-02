BBPL Sylhet phase begins today

Rajshahi Royals team seen at a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. -Twitter

Rangpur Rangers and Cumilla Warriors' victory in the concluding day of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) Dhaka phase has made the entire race for the playoffs interesting.





Cumilla, and Rangpur are in a must-win situation and can still into the playoffs of the competition with a few results going their way. Both Cumilla and Rangpur stay in contention for a berth in the playoffs of the BPL after handing Chattogram and Rajshahi defeat respectively on Tuesday. Even their victory pushed Sylhet to the brink of elimination.





Their play-off chances still hanging in balance, both struggling Sylhet Thunder and Cumilla Warriors will keep no stone unturned as they meet each other today with a prayer on their lips in a must-win BPL encounter at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium under the lights while Rajshahi Royals would look to avenge their last match humiliation on Rangpur when the two sides meet in the day's first match at the same venue in what promises to be a high-voltage clash. With the matches, BPL Sylhet leg will begin from today.





The ongoing BPL, however, has been a lot more dramatic than other seasons on and off the field. The bottom side, Sylhet, is virtually out of the equation after they handed seven defeats from eight outings.





To stay in the playoffs race, Sylhet need to win their remaining four matches, of which three are at home. The Sylhet leg will be held from January 2 to 4. For Sylhet, their bowling has been the biggest concern as their bowlers have been ripped apart by their opponents both in the Powerplay as well as at the death.







Their batting almost relaying on their Caribbean imports Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles and Rutherford. Only Mithun and Mosaddek showed some glimpse of hopes with bat in previous matches. However, the others simply blocked and prodded, allowing their opponents to dominate.





Meanwhile, Cumilla Warriors kept their BPL playoffs hopes alive after they got over the line by the narrowest of margins to claim an important win over table toppers Chattogram Challengers on Tuesday. Their captain Dawid Malan has been Cumilla's lone ranger with the bat.







Their victory against topper Chattogram means they are level on six points with Rangpur and four points behind strong Rajshahi, with match against bottom side Sylhet today and three other matches to come.





On the other hand, despite two consecutive wins in Dhaka phase, Rangpur still needs to win every match to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs and their win against Rajshahi in their last match boosted them some confidence. Their win against Rajshahi today could further provide them with an opportunity to find that winning momentum. Rangpur have changed captains three times so far.







They bagged last two wins under the leadership of Shane Watson. Mustafizur and Taskin's back in form with ball was the positive outcomes for Rangpur whereas Rajshahi are just one win away from a spot in the knockout stages. But their late setback remains a concern despite four matches still pending.



