Rafiqul Haq MTB new AMD





Syed Rafiqul Haq has recently been promoted to the rank of Additional Managing Director (AMD) of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) with effect from January 01, 2020. Prior to this elevation, he was the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the bank.







Rafiqul Haq completed his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) after doing his MSc from the University of Dhaka. He started his banking career with IFIC Bank Limited as a Probationary Officer in 1984. He has received different professional training at home and abroad including International Banking from Commerzbank in Germany and Unicredit Bank in Italy.



