Stocks open upbeat

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), ended in flat note on the first trading day of the new calendar year amid significant volatility as the investors were active on both sides of the trading fence throughout the session.





The positive vibe was observed from the beginning of the session and closed in almost same over the last session, but observed volatility during the whole session. The bargain hunters took position on the lucrative price levels, especially in cement, fuel and power, textile, food and engineering sector stocks which helped the index to close in green.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4453.29 points on Wednesday with a marginal gain of 0.35 points or 0.008 percent.

Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 declined by 11.55 points while the Shariah index, DSES went up by 3.82 points to settle at 1501.78 points and 1003.65 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 101,640 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 106.96 million securities.





Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 353 issues traded, 221 securities gained price while 86 declined and 46 remained unchanged.





Most of the sectors witnessed better performance on Wednesday. Among the major sectors based on market capitalization - cement (4.3pc), fuel & power (2.1pc), textile (1.5pc), food (1.3pc) and engineering (1.1pc) sectors achieved price appreciation while telecom (-1.5pc), bank (-1.4pc) and pharma (-0.3pc) sectors witnessed correction in the day's session, according to a market operator, International Leasing Securities.





It added the investors' activity was mostly centered on engineering (13.4pc), general insurance (13.1pc) and pharma (12.6pc) sectors.





The top 10 gainers were National Feed Mill, Standard Insurance, Zaheen Spinning, BDCom Online, Navana CNG, Premier Cement, JMI Syringe, Sonali Ansh, Pharma Aid and Oimex Electrode. Khulna Power topped the turnover chart followed by LafargeHolchim Bangladesh, Standard Ceramic, Beacon Pharma, Standard Insurance, Genex Infosys, City Bank, Wata Chemicals, Western Marine and United Power.





The top 10 losers were Apollo Ishapat, Brac Bank, United Insurance, Renwick Jajneswar, Samata Leather, Yeakin Polymer, National Life Insurance, ICB Islami Bank, Beximco Pharma and Confidence Cement. On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed in green maintaining the gaining streak of previous session.





CSCX and CASPI increased by 7.23 points and 13.76 points to stand at 8195.14 points and 13519.46 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 4,941,793 shares and mutual fund of 228 companies were traded, of which 139 issues advanced while 65 declined and 24 issues remained unchanged.

Leave Your Comments