BCSIR to market 'tomato powder'

Officials of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and the Star Agro Processing Industries shaking hands while exchanging documents of a lease agreement for commercial marketing of 'tomato powder' at the BCSIR head office in

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) signed a lease agreement with Star Agro Processing Industries at its office in the capital on Tuesday for commercial marketing of 'tomato powder'.





BCSIR Member (Development) Mohammad Jaker Hossain, Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Star Agro Processing Industries CEO Syed Aminul Kabir, Head of Business Md Abdur Rouf signed and executed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Scientifically manufactured 'tomato powder' is very healthful and nutritious.







inventor of this product Md Asadul Islamalong with BCSIR officials concerned was also present at the agreement signing ceremony.



Leave Your Comments