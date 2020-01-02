Textbook Festival brings joy to students in Chattogram

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Elias Hossain inaugurating Textbook Festival at Dr Khastogir Government Girls High School in Chattogram on Wednesday. -AA

Students have begun their new year with the smell of new books. Happiness spread among the students after receiving new books at the text book festival. This was a common scenario of every text book festival in different schools of Chattogram on Wednesday.





According to the Office of the Primary and Secondary Education Officer, 2, 02, 01, 920 new books are being handed over to 22, 05, 963 students of the 6,454 educational institutions in the Chattogram district at primary and secondary level.





Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin handed over the new books to the students at Ankur Society School in the city on Wednesday morning. About 1, 500 students of the school found joy in getting the book. Teachers and parents of the students were present at the text book fest. On Wednesday at 9am, Deputy Commissioner Md Elias Hossain inaugurated text book fest at Dr Khastogir Government Girls High School.





Addressing the chief guest, he said, "We are also celebrating text book festival like with others institutions across the country. In Chattogram, we are handing over around 2, 03, 00,000 books to the students. Students are very happy to receive new books. We hope that this activity will continue in the coming days as well. We expect and hope that the students will be good human beings through education."





Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Abu Hassan Siddique, District Education Officer Md Jasim Uddin and Dr Shaheda Akhter, Head Teacher at Khastagir Government Girls High School were present at the text book festival as special guests. District Primary Education Officer Md Shahidul Islam said that in the initial phase, a total of 48, 14, 204 books will be handed over to the students. A total of 10, 18, 220 students will get new books in the district's 4, 388 educational institutions.





Secondary District Education Officer Md Jasim Uddin said the new books will be handed out to a total of 11, 87, 743 students in the district at the secondary level (including Ibtedayi and Madrasah). A total of 1, 53, 87, 716 books will be distributed in the education institutes of the total 2, 066 secondary level schools (including madrasas) of the district, including 6 thanas and 14 upazilas.





It is to be noted that the current government started the free text book distribution program on the first day of every year from 2010.

