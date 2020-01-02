Cox's Bazar celebrates Textbook Festival

Cox's Bazar has celebrated Textbook Festival on Wednesday at proposed Sheikh Rasel Shishu Park. Member of Parliament Saimum Sarwar Komol has inaugurated the festival titled "Children assembly and Textbook Festival".







Later, discussion meeting was held at the children assembly. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamal Hossain presided over the meeting. Cox's Bazar Awami League President Adv Shirajul Mostafa, Gerenral Secretary and Municipal Mayor Mujibur Rahman, Sadar UNO AHM Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Police Super Adibul Islam, Sadar Upazila Chairman Kaisarul Haque Jewel, Muktijoddha Commander Md Shahajahan, freedom fighter Nurul Absar, primary and secondary education officers, teachers, parents and students were present at the program.





Later the meeting, Saimum Sarwar Komol and other guests handed over the books to the students. Besides, along with the textbooks, the district administration has also distributed Dr Jafor Iqbal's book "Muktijuddher Itihash." Chief Guest MP SyamumSarwar Kamal said: "The present government is giving great importance to education. Various steps will be taken in the future to improve the quality of education. But for this, not only the government but the guardians also have to play an effective role. "





Speakers at the meeting said, "Bangladesh is the only country in the world, where on the first day of the year, the government hands over new books to the students. Also from today, Mujib year has started. On the occasion of Mujib year, special plans have been taken for the students throughout the year. " A total of 75 lakh books will be distributed in Cox's Bazar in this year.





--Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar, AA



