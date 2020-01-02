KSA welcomes 2020 with first New Year's Eve fireworks

Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh is the latest global city to welcome in 2020 with a sky-bound message. -MBC

The night sky over Riyadh became illuminated in a sea of color as the Kingdom marked the start of the new decade with its first New Year fireworks display.





The display, which came just 10 years before the self-imposed deadline to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 project, was watched around the globe and will likely be seen as yet another example of the Kingdom's modernization, reports Arab News.







The Saudi capital joined cities around the globe with their moments of attention with fireworks, music, and hi-tech lightshows. K-pop superstars BTS entertained the thousands packed into New York's Time Square as the US east coast became the latest venue to welcome 2020.

