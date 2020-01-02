Rahmatul Muneem new NBR chief

The government has appointed Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem as Chairman of the National Board of Revenue or NBR.





The public administration ministry announced the decision on Wednesday stating that Rahmatul Muneem has been appointed on contract for two years. His appointment will be effective from Jan 6 on condition of postponement of his "post-retirement leave" or PRL, according to the announcement.







As the NBR chief, he will also serve as the ex-officio internal resources secretary. Outgoing NBR Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan's contract is ending on Thursday, reports bdnews24.com. One of a dozen senior secretaries, Muneem had worked as the chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation prior to his appointment to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division in May, 2018. Hailing from Sirajganj, the 1984 batch officer of the Bangladesh Civil Service or BCS received his Bachelor and Masters degrees in geology from the Dhaka University. His wife Laila Jeshmine is also an officer of the BCS currently working as an additional secretary.





Leave Your Comments