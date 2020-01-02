Anisul for reducing 5 lakh pending cases in 2020

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said the ministry has set up a target to reduce at least 5 to 6 lakh pending cases by 2020.





He said, "We have introduced 'Justice Audit' system to track down the number of unfinished cases. There are 31 lakh pending cases already, we are preparing to arrange the manpower in accordance with the system."







The minister came up with the assertion while talking to newsmen after inaugurating the basic training workshop for Assistant Judges in Justice Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.





Anisul laid emphasize on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and urged the learned Justices to apply ADR in the criminal cases that are eligible for mediation. Director General of JATI and former Justice Khandakar Musa Khaled, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Md Golam Sarwar were also present among others at the inauguration program.

