Blasts hit Chhatra Dal anniversary

Two crude bombs went off in front of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) in the city where BNP's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) was celebrating its founding anniversary on Wednesday. Miscreants hurled the crude bomb on the road in front of the IEB around 12:15pm, creating panic among the JCD leaders and activists gathered on its premises.







However, there is no report of any injury in the incident, reports UNB. Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said two crude bombs were exploded when the JCD program was going on in the IEB. He said they are looking into the matter and trying to identify those involved in it. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir inaugurated the JCD's 41st founding anniversary program.





