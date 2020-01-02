'BNP deviating from modernity'

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP is criticizing the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in elections as the party is deviating from the modernity.







He said, "The whole world is marching forward using the digital system… but, the BNP does not like digital system. If they (BNP) come to power, the country will not go ahead as the BNP is deviating from the modernity." The minister came up with the assertion while talking to journalists after inaugurating the setting up of a rail-track on the metrorail line at Diya Bari Uttara area in the capital.





Quader also said around 40 per cent construction work of the Dhaka Metro Rail project was completed so far. He said, "Already 8.5 km of the project has become visible. The construction work of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Lines 1 and 5 with 13 km underground rail is set to begin soon."







Noting that Bangladesh is also marching forward using the digital technologies, Quader said it should be thought (by all) how much outdated they, who do not like digital system, are and lagged behind. Replying to the BNP's remark terming the EVM as a machine for vote rigging, the AL general secretary said it (EVM) is the latest technology.







"If the EVM is used in the election, the election will be flawless. Vote can be counted easily through this system. It is an accepted system. So, there is no scope of controversy over the system," he said.

Noting that the Election Commission (EC) is working neutrally, Quader said, "We want to know why they have no trust on the EC? The EC always speaks favoring them".







Boycotting election is an old habit of BNP, he said, adding it would be better if they can come out from the practice.

Speaking about BNP's mayoral candidate Tabith Awal's comment that they (BNP) will remain in the field of elections till the last moment and see the last of the polls, the minister said they will make allegations of vote rigging, manipulating and looting until the results are published. So, they should keep their commitment which BNP made that they will remain in the election till the last moment.







