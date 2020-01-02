EVMs to help ease vote casting: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Wednesday once again claimed that voters will be able to exercise their franchise properly if any election is held using electronic voting machines (EVMs). He said, "This is the outcome we've seen where elections have so far been held using EVMs.





All have trust in EVMs. So, elections will be held using this system from now on." KM Nurul Huda came up with the assertion while exchanging views with election officials at Chattogram district election office. The CEC also claimed that elections to the two Dhaka city corporations and by-polls to Chattogram-8 constituency will be hundred percent fair.







Noting that they want to present a competitive election, he expressed the hope that all the parties will participate in it Turning to Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) polls, Nurul Huda said it might be held in March next.





Responding to a query, he said the birth certificate, taken from union parishad or ward councilor office, is mandatory for being a voter. "Some Rohingyas have got birth certificates. Many public representatives, including union parishad chairmen, are involved in the illegal practice."





Asked how Rohingyas were registered as voters, the CEC said most of those arrested over the matter had been appointed on outsourcing basis. "They forged information using laptops and other equipment of the Election Commission. Besides, some EC staff are involved in it although allegations against them are yet to be proved."





He also said they have identified that a Chinese citizen has been registered as a voter in Feni using false information. "Legal action will be taken against those involved in the process."





While talking to reporters after exchanging views with election officials in Barihsal on December 28, the CEC said they would use the EVMs so that people can cast their votes in a free and fair manner.





