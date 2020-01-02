Can't we celebrate Gregorian New Year?

People gathered during New Year's Eve celebrations at Time Square in New York on 31st December 2019. -Collected

The people of Bangladesh could not welcome 2020 in delightful and ceremonious ways due to the stringent austerities the law and order forces placed on us on the eve of the New Year. Celebrating New Year is part of global phenomena but the cumbersome restrictions imposed on us forcibly resisted us from embracing 2020 with festivities and liberty.







As a civilized and progressive nation we deserve to celebrate New Year like the rest part of the world but it is unfortunate when we are compelled to stay inside the four walls of our households instead of going out to greet friends, relatives and neighbors like people in all other countries do. This way of denying freedom to the country's people, particularly youths, is not at all an appreciable instance at the arrival of 2020.





It is an irony that we follow the Gregorian calendar all the time but we do not celebrate when New Year comes about. If we were allowed to celebrate New Year in the capital Dhaka city, it would have appeared as news headlines in international newspapers and on television channels like New Year amusement in London, New York, Sydney, Paris, Barcelona, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Colombo, Kathmandu, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Istanbul and nearly in all other big cities of the world. Hatirjheel can be decorated in a colorful way facilitating the country's people to have fun on this occasion with fireworks.







I call upon the government and the law and order forces to enable us to enjoy the outset of the New Year like people in other countries. Some event management companies can make necessary arrangements if they are assigned to do so. All people of Bangladesh will appreciate the government's generosity if New Year celebration is allowed to take place in this country.





People should be allowed to have merriment on the occasions of Bengali New Year, Christmas, Durga Puja, Eid festivals and on all other ceremonious days too. By celebrating different events in a resonant way we can keep pace with the global trends and put ourselves forward as an updated and modernized nation. We must remember that we are part of the global village. We should not do anything which isolates us from others.





It was an unfortunate occurrence that a bomb blast killed some people at a program of Chhayanat in the capital's Ramna Park back in 2001. However, no such incident happened after that. So, people can enjoy the festivities of New Year abiding by the law.





The hardship we face during the arrival of New Year reminds us of the hostile circumstances that Greek philosopher Socrates confronted when he wanted to engage the Greek youths with beneficial activities. We should make the best of our efforts to make our youths vibrant and dynamic. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's grand children Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, Radwan Siddiq Bobby and Tulip Siddiq are role models who can lead Bangladesh's youths ahead towards progress and enlightenment.





By putting us under the exasperating load of tough rules and codes, we are getting alineated from the universal flow of advancement and modernity. This is not the right way to keep up discipline by taking away people's legitimate rights to have fair amusement. Rather putting embargo on New Year festivities gets on equal terms with the fundamentalists and religious fanatics of the country who always oppose such programs.







Bangladesh government has been able to eradicate militancy to a remarkable extent after the Holey Artisan tragedy of 2016. It should be noted that the United States did not stop celebrations of different events even after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.





Bangladesh government has been working effectively to terminate militancy and communal outfits. To do so successfully we need to motivate our young generation for cherishing liberal thoughts and views rather than holding them back inside home. Young boys and girls are the main driving force for a country's prosperity. At present 48% of the total population of Bangladesh is made of young people who should be inspired to work for the nation's forward march. But if we tie them up with undue restrictions, they cannot flourish at individual or collective levels.







New Year festivities are celebrated across the world by people of all countries. People bid farewell to the departing year and greet the upcoming year with a lot of fun, ceremonies and spontaneity. It's a time to look back on the year we have crossed through various ups and downs and to glance ahead for the New Year to make necessary changes to our lives both at personal and greater heights. Buildings, offices, shopping malls, parks, hotels and restaurants are decorated with colorful lights, flowers and eye-catching posters to welcome the New Year. In many countries the first day of the New Year is a public holiday to facilitate New Year celebrations by general people.





The festivities of New Year begin from the evening of 31st December. Different fashion brands, retailers, food shops and showrooms offer special discounts on their products on account of New Year and also for enhancing the gladness of their customers. People gather at avenues, squares, coffee houses and banquet halls to exchange New Year compliments with each other.







New Year gifts are also presented within people on this occasion. Musical bands play popular songs at concerts to mark this festive time while television channels run special programs to add momentum to the ceremonious arrival of New Year. Newspapers and magazines publish exclusive pages during this time with essays, poetry, stories and pictures bearing the significance of New Year panorama.Every year passes off with both pleasures and pains. People take lessons from their errors committed during the previous year and look forward with optimism to have better days in the New Year glinting on the horizon.





It's true that each departing year slips into eternity with both delightful and sad echoes and at the same time there is a jingle of hope that things will glitter and improve in future. Instead of regarding the departing year like a deducted chapter from life, people prefer to uplift their confidence with rejuvenated plans and promises for a shinier, sweeter and prosperous tomorrow leaving behind the woes and shortcomings of bygone days.







On the other hand, the successful breakthroughs of the previous year generate exhilaration and dynamism for making greater ventures and taking up bigger challenges in the year to come.





Days elapsed cannot be retrieved but we can carry out rectifications and reviews for upcoming days. When we are on the eve of a new year, it's time for us to reflect on our past because our past bridges up our way with the present and our present drives us towards our future. This is the cyclic chain of life and this is how it has been going on since the first dawn on earth. Every New Year rings a bell to remind us about our commitment to ourselves and to those linked with our life, at home and outside, so that we can do some groundwork and fix up our glitches for reshaping our vision of life to keep all our pledges for leading the kind of life we all desire.





Our constant aim should be to move forward like the song, "Joy Bangla geye agey baro (Go ahead singing Joy Bangla). Bangabandhu once said, "Keu amader dabaye rakhte parbena (Nobody can hold us down).





From the viewpoint of statecraft, we can retrospectively study to what extent we have been able to take care of our goals in the previous year. The success stories of the bygone year will make us glad while the obstacles we confronted should be taken as constructive messages. Bangladesh has made a lot progress with all its sectors during last several years including 2019.







The flow of this progress will have to be retained and further expedited to accomplish other avocations and to get hold of other objectives waiting for our discretion in 2020 and beyond. At the end of the write-up, I would like to convey my best wishes to everyone for uninterrupted joy and good spirit throughout 2020.





We should illuminate our minds and love and care for each other in celebratory joy like famed American singer Beyonce said, "In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year. Let's make it ours."



The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial

Board of The Asian Age



