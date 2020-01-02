Modi extends New Year greetings to Hasina

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and extended English New Year 2020 greetings to her.









"The Indian premier phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 12:20 pm and extended English New Year greetings to her," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media, reports BSS.







During the 15-minute telephonic conversation, he said, the Bangladesh prime minister also extended New Yeargreetings to Narendra Modi.The Bangladesh premier also requested Narendra Modi to convey her greetings to the people of India, the press secretary said.



