3 killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident





Three people were killed when a bus hit a private car on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway at Joarianala in Ramu upazila on Wednesday night.





The deceased were identified as Jan-e Alam, 35, of Aturar Dipo; Masud Kibria, 40, of Halishohor; and Jamal Uddin, 35, of West Nasirabad. All three areas are under Chattogram City.





Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station, said the accident took place around 10:30pm.





“A Cox’s Bazar-bound bus of ‘Shyamoli Paribahan’ from Chattogram hit a private car head-on. Two of the car’s passengers were killed on the spot and another was injured,” he said.





The injured was taken to a local hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.





Police seized the bus but could not arrest its driver.





Accidents are common on Bangladesh’s highways. On average, the country saw about 11.56 accidents per day in 2019. Reckless driving is one the leading causes.





As many as 4,628 people were killed and 8,621 others suffered injuries in 4,219 road accidents last year, according to a report of Shipping and Communication Reporters’ Forum.

