Ex-Awami League MP Fazilatunnesa Bappy passes away





Advocate Fazilatunnesa Bappy, a former Awami League (AL) reserved seat MP, passed away at a hospital in the city on Thursday morning.





She was 49.





Bappy was undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). She had been kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital since December 30.





The former lawmaker breathed her last around 8:30am at the hospital, said Prosunta Majumdar, public relations officer of BSMMU.





Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at 3pm at the South Plaza of Parliament, the Parliament Secretariat said.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise of the former MP.





In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

