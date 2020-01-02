AL to distribute warm clothes among cold-affected people of north













The ruling Awami League (AL) will go to the northern parts of the country for distributing warm clothes among the cold-affected people, party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader said.





Two teams will distribute the clothes over a period of three days from January 11, he told the media after a meeting of the party’s coordination committee at AL chief’s Dhanmondi office.





Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif will lead the teams. Quader will join one of the teams in Syedpur.





The AL general secretary said he will distribute warm clothes among the people in Savar and Noakhali on December 6 and 7 respectively.





Quader also express deep shock at the death of Advocate Fazilatunnesa Bappy, a former Awami League reserved seat MP, who passed away in the morning at a city hospital.





Nanak, central leader AFM Bahauddin Nasim and its Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, among others, were present at the press briefing.





Bangladesh’s northern region has been hit hard by unrelenting cold. The government said thousands of people are being affected daily by cold-related diseases which have claimed at least 51 lives since November 1.





Ten of the deaths were reported from Panchagarh alone.





Although the local administration has distributed warm clothes, the cold-affected people say the number is scant.

