Eviction drive removes 300 illegal structures in Magura





About 300 illegal establishments were demolished in eviction drives at different parts of Sreepur upazila.





A mobile court, led by the Executive Engineer of Magura Water Development Board, Sarwar Jahan and Executive Magistrate of local administration Kawsar Habib jointly conducted a drive in the last two days.





The drives were conducted in Sachilapur Bazar, Goaldah Bazar, Tikarbila Bazar and Amalsar Bazar of the upazila.





Sources said, some unscrupulous men were involved in setting up business establishments and houses after grabbing government land in Sachilapur, Goaldah, Kodla, Tikerbila, Amalsar, Langolbadh, Joka, Goyashpur, Sripur, Kajoli, Boroichara and Nakol areas of the upazila.









