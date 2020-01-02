People don’t want BNP in power: AL’s Quader





Ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said 90 percent people of Bangladesh do not want BNP to run the country.





“The percentage will increase,” he told reporters at a press briefing at the party president’s Dhanmondi office.





He welcomed the BNP’s decision to participate in the city corporation elections.





“BNP hankers after power. For them, everything is right when they are in power. Their sole aim is to occupy power and loot the country,” he alleged.





The ruling Awami League and BNP had alternated power a few times after democracy was restored in the early ‘90s.





Awami League returned to power through the 2008 election and went on to win two following national polls in 2014 and 2018.









