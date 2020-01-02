Police bust fake cigarette gangs in central China





Police have busted fake cigarette gangs in central China's Hubei Province.





The authorities detained 31 suspects belonging to five gangs and confiscated items worth 147 million yuan (21 million U.S. dollars). Police also closed seven cigarette manufacturing bases and nine selling sites.





In the first half of 2019, police found two unclaimed suitcases filled with cigarettes worth more than 50,000 yuan on a train from southern China to Hubei's Xiangyang City.





Initial investigations found that some of the gang members left the suitcases on the train and others were to collect the counterfeits when the train arrived.

















